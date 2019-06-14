Wigan crematorium's new scheme to benefit grieving families

Grieving Wigan families who are struggling financially will benefit from a new initiative at the crematorium.

Under the new scheme, unwanted frames and silk flowers can be reused for families who may not be in a position to afford items of remembrance for their loved ones.

It means letters and words within frames can be reused making it much more affordable for families to purchase.

Not only does the initiative, launched by V K Precious Memorials, ensure that families with financial worries benefit but means material that would usually end up in landfill is instead put to good use.

Signs have been put in place to advise families that their frames will be reused if not collected in the week after a service, while funeral directors will also inform individual families about the changes.

Kath Fleming and Vicky Muir from V K Precious Memorials decided to launch the scheme after noticing the vast amount of materials that went to waste.

The business creates bespoke cremation jewellery, life casting, memorial casting, wreaths, memory teddy bears and much more for bereaved families.

They have been able to set the scheme up at the crematorium following a series of business support discussions with the council’s “Invest in Wigan” team.

Kath said: “We want to make the process as easy and stress free as possible for people who are going through an incredibly stressful experience of losing a friend or family member.

“The items we collect are often left at the crematorium however by reusing the items we are now turning them into something positive for those who might not be able to afford them at high street prices.”

“We are very proud to have signed up to The Deal for Business and this project gives us the ideal platform to allow us to give back to our local communities.”

Andrew Bond, bereavement services manager at Wigan Council, said: “We understand losing a loved one is a difficult time for everyone concerned but we hope this new initiative goes some way to help families pay their last respects and to create lasting memories.”

Rebecca Heron, Wigan Council’s director for economy and skills, added: “It’s great to see that an idea a resident had was brought to life with the aid of council officers from our Invest in Wigan team.

“This is a prime example of how anyone in the borough can use the support available to get their businesses off the ground or develop it further.”

If you are a local resident who wants to start your own business or an existing business that want to know more about business support, contact the Invest in Wigan Team on 01942 489190 or email the team at business@wigan.gov.uk