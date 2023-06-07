Wigan cricket club unveils plans for new clubhouse and homes to secure its future

Earlier this year Standish Cricket Club said the proposed cost of refurbishing its dilapidated clubhouse was so significant that it put the future of the club in doubt.

And it claimed the practice facilities at the club are the worst resourced in the Wigan and District Junior Cricket League, resulting in promising young players going elsewhere.

But a plan has now been drawn up which it is hoped could provide a solution to secure the funds needed to improve the facilities.

Standish Cricket Club will be able to improve the facilities should the application be approved

The club will sell two small pieces of land, situated next to land already owned by a developer, where houses could be built.

The proceeds of the sale would be used to replace the existing wooden building, which is more than 60 years old and was damaged by flooding in 2021, with a purpose-built brick cricket pavilion.

The planning application states: “A floor plan of the proposed pavilion is submitted with the application. It incorporates a large function area that can be rented out to members/groups of the community, bar/kitchen area, male, female and disabled toilets, members lounge, changing facilities for home and away teams and stores.

“Access and car parking will also be upgraded and marked out for efficiency and will provide 25 allocated spaces, in addition to two disabled spaces.

"Entrance gates will be added to the access to dissuade anti-social behaviour and increase security when the site is not in use.

“In order to further enhance the playing facilities of the cricket ground, the parties also propose a new fully enclosed cricket net facility.”

Planning permission has already been granted for two houses to be built on the adjacent site, with the new proposal adding a further three.

The homes would be built on land not used by the cricket club, with access from Wilkesley Avenue and Green Lane.

Wigan Council’s planning department is currently running a consultation on the planning application, where people can have their say.