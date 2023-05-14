News you can trust since 1853
Wigan cyclists gear up for popular bike event

Popular Wigan bike-fest Cycle Three Sisters is on track to be bigger and better than ever when it returns later this month.

By Sian Jones
Published 14th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The free family fun day comes to Three Sisters in Ashton with a whole host of activities on May 23.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities can ride their bikes on the mile-long course - plus there’ll be balance bikes for under fives, cycle skills for older kids, and a range of entertainment including face painting, inflatables and a climbing wall.

Cyclists on the Three Sisters Race Track during the event last yearCyclists on the Three Sisters Race Track during the event last year
Cyclists on the Three Sisters Race Track during the event last year
Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Cycle Three Sisters is always one of the highlights of the year!

"More than 2,100 people came to our two events in 2022 and I’m sure everyone is excited about getting back on their bikes for more fabulous family fun.

“The best thing about Cycle Three Sisters is that it really is an event for everyone - no matter your age or ability.

"Even if you don’t have your own bike or helmet you can borrow them from us free of charge; and we also have a range of adapted cycles provided by our Wheels For All team for people with a range of disabilities.

“It’s always wonderful to see so many smiling faces on the track and, with the weather getting warmer and the sun shining now well into the evening, I’d encourage everyone to come along and join in!”

Once again there will be two Cycle Three Sisters events this year, a second outing being planned for Wednesday September 20.

While most activities start at 3pm there’s also a chance for those with balance bikes, bikes with stabilisers and adapted bikes to have a go on the main circuit from 1.30pm – perfect for little ones who need an adult to accompany them.

While these bikes won’t be permitted on the main track beyond 3pm, dedicated areas of the venue have been set aside for the remainder of the day ensuring there’s something for everyone right up to finish at 8pm.

May’s event also forms part of Be Well Wigan’s first ever Get Active Festival - a free borough-wide celebration of walking and cycling.

Other highlights include the Big Wigan Walk Week (May 27 to June 4) and the Big Wigan Bike Week (June 3 to June 11).

A full list of track rules for the event can be found at Wigan.gov.uk/CycleThreeSisters

