Popular Wigan bike-fest Cycle Three Sisters is on track to be bigger and better than ever this summer.

The free family fun day comes to Three Sisters race circuit in Ashton with a whole host of activities on Thursday August 7.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities can ride their bikes on the mile-long course - plus there’ll be balance bikes for under fives, cycle skills for older kids, and a range of entertainment including giant bubbles, cycling stalls and a climbing wall.

While most activities start at 3pm there’s also a chance for those with balance bikes, bikes with stabilisers and adapted bikes to have a go on the main circuit from 1.30pm until 2.45pm which is perfect for little ones who need an adult to accompany them.

While balance bikes, those with stabilisers and and Wheels For All adapted cycles won’t be permitted on the main track beyond 3pm for safety reasons, dedicated areas of the venue have been set aside for the remainder of the day ensuring there’s something for everyone right up to finish at 8pm.

Personally-owned adapted cycles are also permitted on the main circuit between 3pm and 8pm as long as they are deemed roadworthy.

If your bike is in need of some TLC, the Dr Bike service team from Gearing Up will be on hand to provide free bike checks, basic repairs and advice to keep your bike running smoothly.

There is some free marshalled parking available on site, however people are advised to cycle or walk to the event where possible to avoid queuing and congestion.

Cycling is a great way to stay active, whatever your age.

Be Well also offers a range of free cycling lessons for both children and adults, as well as regular group rides for beginners and the more advanced – taking place each week at venues all across the borough.

There is also a spin-off on Couch to 5k called Sofa to Saddle which is a four-week course will give you the practical skills and knowledge you need to enjoy cycling in your local area.

All rides are free and bookable in advance