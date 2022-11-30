Bernie Molloy, 58, from Standish, finished the trek from Seville up the length of Portugal to Santiago De Compostela in six weeks, raising more than £1,000 for the British Tinnitus Association.

After retiring from Heinz 18 months ago, he began suffering with a persistent version of the ear condition, which he calls “debilitating” at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernie is now back in Standish after walking the 1,017km Via de la Plata, carrying everything he needed on his back and staying in auberges, traditional accommodation for pilgrims.

Bernie with his daughter Laura

He had trained for months beforehand and completed the last stretch of his 1.44 million-step trip alongside his daughter, Laura.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernie said: “It was one of the most interesting and intense experiences of my life, as well as one of the most painful, with my feet disintegrating after two weeks, despite loads of training!

“There was a big range in countryside I walked through, from 35C heat in the wastelands of Extramadura to hailstorms and frosts in Galicia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernie completed the gruelling 625-mile journey in six weeks

“There were very few walkers for most of the trip, but the camaraderie was outstanding. A real international band are attracted to the walk and I only met three Brits in seven weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The highlight was the beautiful countryside in Galicia and the low point being one of our fellow walkers dying on route.

"His son intends to finish off the walk for his dad next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to those who contributed to the charity I was raising money for, the British Tinnitus Association.”