Wigan dad inspired by daughter to write first children's book

While most children take inspiration from their parents, it’s a complete role reversal in the Bacon household.

That’s because little Savannah has been the inspiration behind dad Matt’s first ever children’s book.

Illustrated by David Robinson, The Little Girl and The Lion is a rhyming, light-hearted story about a young girl and her clumsy lion friend. The story is fun but has “a strong moral that one should not take friends for granted.”

And author Matt, from Marus Bridge, revealed how his little girl’s love for story time compelled him to pen his own tale.

“We started reading together when she was a baby and I thought ‘I could have a go at this’,” he said.

“I started writing my own little stories for her, and I eventually decided to send one to a publisher down in London. After having the story accepted by one of the UK’s leading publishers, I decided I would go the journey alone as they wanted to take a 75 per cent cut from profits and for me to pay an initial £2,000 fee up front.

“I got in touch with an illustrator and told him exactly what I wanted. After months of hard work, over evenings and weekends, we had set up our own publishing company, LMD Publications. We managed to get it printed and started selling it.

“It’s all happened so quickly. I’m not an author by trade, I work as a manager as a packing company! It took a lot of family members by surprise because I kept it close to my chest.

“It’s been out a couple of weeks now, I’ve invested my own money into it all, so we’ll see how it goes. The plan is, if we can keep selling it well, I’ve got some more idea in mind.”

Matt went on: “The story is fun but has a strong moral that one should not take friends for granted. It has professionally designed, fun, colourful illustrations which make the book attractive for all ages.

“I have since been to my old primary school, Marus Bridge, and read the book to the reception classes who loved the book and its pictures. I am currently arranging to visit more schools around the Wigan area to try to inspire the children to read.”

The Little Girl and The Lion is available to purchase at lmdpublications.co.uk for £3.99.