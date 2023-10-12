Wigan dance club to fund-raise for its World Cup place
Miss Sutcliffe’s Academy of Dance School, Pemberton, provides students aged four to 18 the opportunity to perform and compete on local and national stages and now wish to make it to the World Cup next year, held in Prague.
Consisting of 23 dancers ages seven to 23, it is more than just a competition with a motto of “Friendship through the language of dance.” with young individuals gathering from all over the world to create friendships for life, all while performing at a spectacular venue.
Funds are being raised to ensure that every child involved has the financial support required. The dance school aims to support families with travel, accommodation, costumes, team clothing and other costs associated with international competitions.
The club has various events arranged to generate money such as bag collections, a Hallowe’en party, Christmas decorations and cake sales. To take a team of 23 it is estimated to cost in the region of £20,000 which will also go towards fees for auditions.
Jennifer Fenney said: “It would be great to represent Team England as we’ve done it before already and we even brought home a world champion last year - hopefully we can do the same again!
“It’s a massive honour to represent the country in a huge competition, with around 65 different countries taking part. Hopefully we find out before Christmas whether we’ve qualified and can do even more towards the fundraising.”