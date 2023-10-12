Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miss Sutcliffe’s Academy of Dance School, Pemberton, provides students aged four to 18 the opportunity to perform and compete on local and national stages and now wish to make it to the World Cup next year, held in Prague.

Consisting of 23 dancers ages seven to 23, it is more than just a competition with a motto of “Friendship through the language of dance.” with young individuals gathering from all over the world to create friendships for life, all while performing at a spectacular venue.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance is raising money to help members attend the Dance World Cup next year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds are being raised to ensure that every child involved has the financial support required. The dance school aims to support families with travel, accommodation, costumes, team clothing and other costs associated with international competitions.

The club has various events arranged to generate money such as bag collections, a Hallowe’en party, Christmas decorations and cake sales. To take a team of 23 it is estimated to cost in the region of £20,000 which will also go towards fees for auditions.

Jennifer Fenney said: “It would be great to represent Team England as we’ve done it before already and we even brought home a world champion last year - hopefully we can do the same again!