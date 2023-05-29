Emma Perry, Ben Woodcock and Izzy Rourke are all members of dance troupe Unity, who were the final act in last Saturday night's episode and won a golden buzzer despite all five being claimed earlier in this season's auditions.

Simon Cowell now joins fellow judge Bruno Tonioli in having pressed his golden buzzer twice this season, as he and the crowd erupted in a standing ovation.

Simon said: "We don’t have any golden buzzers left, but sometimes you should just break the rules.”

Unity is formed of students from Jelli Studios in Liverpool which was founded by Brookside actor Jennifer Ellison.

They performed an emotional piece to The Village by Wrabel, a powerful dance sharing their own stories of defiance as they stand up to the judgement of today’s society.

The accompanying voiceover shared the personal stories of various members on topics such as coming out, being told “you can't with down syndrome”, and coming out as transgender.

Unity dance group

The piece was choreographed by teacher Laura-Jane Fenney who is also from Wigan.

Emma’s mum Judith Perry said: “There’s people at the college who are very diverse and have gone through personal things so they wanted to do that piece.

"Laura who is one of the teachers there put it together with them and they ended up with the golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent.

"Everybody is so pleased for them.”

The BGT panel broke their own rules to give Unity a golden buzzer pass to the semis

Since the piece aired, it has received numerous positive comments on social media and has even been shared by the song’s artist.

The group are now preparing to head down to London for their semi-final on Thursday June 1.

Emma had been due to go on holiday but decided to stay behind to go to the semi-final.

Judith said: “There’s been so many nice comments with people getting in touch and people commenting on social media.

Issy Rourke

"The group are working really hard rehearsing everyday. They’re all really excited

"Unfortunately I won’t be there as I’ve got a holiday booked which my daughter should have been coming on which she’s missing out on to go to the semi final.

"If they make it to the finals, I will be trying to get a ticket definitely.”

Ben Woodcock

Emma Perry