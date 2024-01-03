A cafe is celebrating a decade of supporting those in Wigan living with the dementia, and their loved ones

The Summat to Ate dementia cafe in Hindley has been a lifeline for those living with the disease and their cares since 2013.

Alzheimer Society charity and owners Kai and Rachael Binder have been working in partnership since first joining forces to bid for funding from Wigan Council to develop dementia friendly initiatives in the local area.

The cafe, which has been designed to cater for the needs of people living with the disease but is also open to regular customers, takes place on the first Thursday of each month.

Pauline Blackie, dementia advisor and dementia café co-ordinator for the Alzheimer’s Society in Wigan Borough. Summat to Ate staff members, Alzheimer's Society staff and volunteers at the event.

Customers with dementia are entitled to special discounts, including a reduced-price meal as well as free tea, coffee and water.

Dementia adviser and cafe co-ordinator Pauline Blackie explains why it is such an important monthly event for those who attended for those who attend regularly.

She said: “We have four dementia cafes that takes place once a month in different places across the borough.

Julu Hart, right, with dad Ian Hart.

"Our Hindley dementia cafe at Summat to Ate is one of these and has about twenty regulars and is a dementia friendly lunch.

"It can sometimes be difficult for people to come along for the first time, but once they experience the cafe’s supportive environment they can’t wait to come again.

“We always have a dementia adviser as well as our trained volunteers helping out.

"We’re there to provide friendly support and advice in an environment where people can relax and enjoy being in the company of others who totally understand their situation.

"Its that peer support that really makes a difference.

"People don’t feel so alone once they get a chance to share their experience with others who are in the same boat.”

Summat to Ate owner Kai Binder is proud of what has been achieved.

He said: “We’ve been doing this for 10 years.

"There are so many people in our community who become isolated because of dementia and they should have the same opportunities to come out and enjoy a meal and a chat as anyone else.

"You can see what it means to people and their carers and how much they look forward to it.

"A good restaurant should do more than just serve food and coffee.

"It should be at the heart of the community, a place for people to meet and enjoy socialising and that’s what we’re proud to provide here at the dementia cafe.”

Julu Hart and her dad Ian have been attending the cafe for around two years.

Julu said: “My dad was diagnosed with Alzheimers and vascular dementia, we go to all the different cafes that are on the list.

"We love it here, the groups friendly and Pauline’s amazing and my dads got a lot of friends that go to the different groups as well.

"I find it easier bringing my dad out because he eats better with company than he does at home.