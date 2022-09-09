Wigan Diggers Festival cancelled after death of Queen
Wigan Diggers Festival has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 11th annual event celebrating the life of socialist Gerrard Winstanley was due to take place in Wigan town centre on Saturday.
But organisers have announced the event will no longer take place this weekend as planned.
A statement on Facebook said: “Unfortunately, Wigan Council have taken a decision to cancel public events in the immediate future, including The Diggers Festival. We are sorry to share this news at what is undoubtably a sad time for so many. The place where the festival was supposed to be taking place will now be the focal point for official mourning within the borough.
"At this stage we do not know what will happen to the festival but we will update you as soon as we know.
"We hope that you understand that all events and decisions connected with this are completely beyond our control.”