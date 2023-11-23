News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Doctor Who fan gives us access to his massive memorabilia collection as the series celebrates its 60th anniversary

A passionate Doctor Who fan has given Wigan Today rare access to his personal museum as the legendary series celebrates its diamond anniversary today (November 23). Brian Mattocks, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, has one of the biggest collections of Whovian rarities which the 53-year-old has spent most of his life accumulating.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

There are huge celebrations surrounding the classic sci-fi series’s 60th anniversary and, needless to say, Brian will be involved in as many as them as possible.

On the secrets of the show’s success, he said: “It is a programme with limitless possibilities. There is a formula that allows it to refresh itself endlessly, including by replacing the lead actor and the fact that it can go anywhere in space and time.”

