Sarah Williams from Wigan will show two-year-old Portuguese Water Dog Raven in the Working Dogs category while friends Rebecca Moores and Sam Speakman from Aspull have also taken their poodles Tonic and Aster to the prestigious event.

Crufts is an international dog show held annually at the NEC in Birmingham and runs from today (Thursday March 7) until Sunday (March 10).

Dog owners from Aspull, Sam Speakman, left, with Aster and Rebecca Moores, right, with Tonic,

Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, it is the largest show of its kind in the world.

Rebecca said: “It’s our third year going and its great.

"I’ve been in with Tonic this morning in the Yearling Dog category and he got first out of 16 dogs.

"Then his sister Aster had just been in the Junior Bitch category and she got first out of 14 dogs and is currently waiting to go back in for the Best of Breed award.