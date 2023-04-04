Jo Pay from Standish is one of the trainers starring in the Dog Academy.

The show puts Britain's top dog specialists and trainers to work, helping owners create a long-lasting and positive relationship with their animals.

Jo has had her own business the Standish Dog Trainer for 18 years and though it was a joke when she was asked to apply for the show!

Dog trainer Jo Pay based in Standish, features on a new Channel Four programme, The Dog Academy- pictured with her dogs Indie, left, and Twist, right.

She said: "When I started work, I really wanted to work with dogs but at the time there were no qualifications you could get.

"I volunteered at a local boarding kennel and got loads of work experience and did some courses.

"I then applied for a job with hearing dogs for deaf people and I didn’t actually get the job but I was second on the list and the person they chose didn’t show up.

Jo Pay with her dog Indie.

"I worked there until I had my children, then when my youngest was two I started my own business.

"I got an email from the media company inviting me to apply which I thought was a joke.

"A colleague of mine said ‘no no its not a joke you need to apply’ so I did.

"I went through numerous stages of interviews and had to send footage of me training a dog.

"I honestly didn’t think I’d get it then I got a phone call to say I was in.”

Jo spent five out of six weekends last summer filming the programme in Market Drayton and has really enjoyed the experience.

She is still in contact with all of the clients she encountered.

Jo said: “It is such a good opportunity to share positive training methods with the whole world and show the public that you can get help.

"When I was filming, I’d get there Friday or sometimes Thursday night.

"We’d film Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then I’d go home Sunday night and work Monday-Thursday then do it all again.

“There are three sets of trainers on the show so we didn’t have to do every weekend.

"For each dog we got a vet assessment done because a lot of the time it is due to pain so before we do any training we have to make sure they’re not unwell or in pain.

"The family would then come with their dog and me and Nancy Creedon, who I worked with, would get some history.

"She would work with the family and I’d work with the dog and put together a plan and then we taught both the owner and the dog the different methods.

"We did follow up appointments with all the families and I’m still in contact with them.

"I worked with a couple called John, 79, and Jill, 78, and their dog Maya who had an extreme behavioural problem.

“We did amazing work on the day and she’s been sending me videos on Whatsapp and they have done everything I’ve asked.

"This little dog couldn’t travel in a car and I got a message from them the other day saying: ‘We travelled to John’s daughter on Sunday and apart from one litle bark when we first got in the car Maya didn’t make a sound, how nice to go away without a row, thank you so much.’”

“All of the clients that came have had brilliant back-up afterward and the dogs have been amazing.

"I’ve never done anything like this before, I’m just Jo the dog trainer from Standish.

"It’s been brilliant and for the dogs its been a real transformation.”

You can watch the Dog Academy every Thursday on Channel 4 at 8pm.