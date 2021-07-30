Wigan driver banned after driving on drugs
A year-long road disqualification has been imposed on a 30-year-old Wigan motorist caught driving under the influence of cannabis.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:21 pm
Carlton Reid, from Silverdale, Swinley, was stopped by police while at the wheel of a Mercedes in Bolton on November 28 and failed a drug test. He had initially denied the charge but then changed his plea on his latest appearance before Wigan justices who, as well as banning him, ordered that he pay a fine, court costs and victim services surcharge of £289.
