They are the borough’s grottiest landmarks, some of which have blotted the landscape for many years, others which get uglier by the month and a few that are set to become a whole lot better looking in 2024. We have made a point of not identifying private addresses.
1. The Galleries project, Wigan town centre
It makes for depressing viewing so far: the site of the former Galleries shopping centre. We are promised much activity in the next 12 months as a new market hall and Hampton by Hilton Hotel begin to take shape. But the project is taking longer than originally forecast: remember it was originally called Galleries25 but that was quietly parked when it was realised that very little would be completed in the year ahead. And the clock is ticking. The longer nothing is up and running, the longer it does damage to existing business. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Former Monsoon restaurant, on Poolstock, Wigan.
Here's one of Wigan's longest-running eyesores: former Monsoon restaurant, on Poolstock. The place hasn't had a use since the mid-noughties and there's still no sign of that changing Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Derelict buildings on King Street West, Wigan.
Pub chain boss Tony Callaghan owns the buildings on the right here on King Street West, Wigan, which also go round the corner and up Wallgate. They have been in this shabby state for many years, but he has recently been granted planning permission to turn the upper floors into dozens of apartments so that could soon be a plus for the town centre Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. The former Baby Elephant, Gathurst
Just because big wooden hoardings have been put up around the former Indian restaurant called the Baby Elephant, doesn't mean it isn't one of Wigan's worst eyesore any longer. It has been in an increasing state of dereliction since it shut down at the start of the pandemic nearly five years. Since then there have been proposals to turn it into some kind of community hub for Gathurst, but there was recognition from supporters of that idea that the council isn't exactly flush with cash at present. Workmen have been seen at the site in recent weeks but attempts to find out what is going on there have so far been in vain. It has been rumoured on social media that it is being converted into an electronics business, but there hasn't been a planning application submitted for that building since 2007 and attempts at contacting the firm working there have not elicited a response so far. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
