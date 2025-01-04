4 . The former Baby Elephant, Gathurst

Just because big wooden hoardings have been put up around the former Indian restaurant called the Baby Elephant, doesn't mean it isn't one of Wigan's worst eyesore any longer. It has been in an increasing state of dereliction since it shut down at the start of the pandemic nearly five years. Since then there have been proposals to turn it into some kind of community hub for Gathurst, but there was recognition from supporters of that idea that the council isn't exactly flush with cash at present. Workmen have been seen at the site in recent weeks but attempts to find out what is going on there have so far been in vain. It has been rumoured on social media that it is being converted into an electronics business, but there hasn't been a planning application submitted for that building since 2007 and attempts at contacting the firm working there have not elicited a response so far. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson