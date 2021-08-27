Wigan family terrorised by rat infestation

A Wigan mother is fearful for her children after a rat infestation at her home

Becky Greenhalgh has lived in the property on Atherton Road, Hindley, for two years, with her four-year-old and five-year-old, and has endured multiple problems throughout her tenancy.

The landlord had no other choice other than to get pest patrol in, after environmental health was called in over evidence of the vermin.

Miss Greenhalgh said: “I woke up on Friday morning and there was a rat at the side of my bed, they’ve been nesting in my kids bedroom. I don’t know where they are coming from. To be woken up by them is disgraceful, it is out of this world.

“My little boy is not currently staying with me because he saw a rat, but he can’t even sleep by himself at mum’s house, he thinks he can hear things running around. It has tortured him that much.

“I have a video of a slug on my wall, and you can hear in the background that my daughter is terrified.”

The family were put into a hotel over the weekend, but have since been told they are able to return to their house despite the problem being worse than ever.

“I’ve come home to find that they have been chewing at my kids bedroom door, it is disgusting. They’re eating food out of my kitchen, there’s rat poo in my bath and they’re living in my couch. There’s also new holes everywhere.

“I was waiting for a phone call for them to relocate me, but they (environmental health) think it is OK for us to stay, how is that normal? I’m not sure how your house can go from inhabitable to habitable in three days.”

“They have put a board down in my bedroom and gave me three sticky pads, telling me to stamp on the rats myself. I shouldn't be having to touch them, I can’t just say to me kid ‘I’m going stamping on this rat outside.’”

This is part of an ongoing battle with the landlord, who Miss Greenhalgh says she has never met, and instead has to deal with them through County Estates, based in Liverpool.

"Apparently my landlord had never seen this property before they rented it out, and I didn’t know who they were until six months ago. I’ve been fighting for help for ages. Everyone is letting me down, I feel like they’re all neglecting me.

“I had damp in my living room, and they (the landlord) only started listening when I threatened them that I would go to the papers."

Miss Greenhalgh says the arrival of the rats is a result of the long term problems that have been left unresolved.

“I was told we must’ve had these rats for months because at first they are shy and won’t come into human contact, until they get used to the surroundings.”

County Estates were contacted for a statement but refused to comment on the issue.