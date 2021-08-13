Wigan family’s anger at not being able to see beloved son after sudden death

Ryan Horrocks worked as a refuse collector for more than 10 years and was the proud dad of a seven-year-old boy.

His father Anthony Horrocks, from Hindley, said the whole family had been left heartbroken by his death on Sunday, August 1.

Ryan’s body was found in Borsdane Woods and it is thought he took his own life. An inquest has been opened and adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.

Ryan Horrocks

Mr Horrocks, 52, said: “My sons and daughters are devastated. They are all in shock.”

Ryan was born and bred in Wigan, growing up in Hindley with his three brothers and two sisters.

He attended Mornington High School in Hindley before becoming a bin man, initially working with an agency and then becoming employed by Wigan Council.

Ryan was a doting dad to Kai Anderton, seven, and loved spending time with him.

Mr Horrocks said: “He was very close to his son. He loved him to bits.”

He had been living with one of his brothers in Ashton for some time, before returning to live with his parents in Hindley just three weeks before he died.

Mr Horrocks said Ryan seemed to be fine while living with him and there was nothing to suggest he wanted to end his life.

He said: “He was happy-go-lucky. He had a lot of friends. The Banner pub, where he used to drink, is doing a fund-raiser for him.

“He never showed any signs to me or his mum of any depression or anything.”

The event at The Banner, in Hindley, will be held from 2pm on Saturday and includes a bouncy castle, face painting, auction, tombola, cake sale and other attractions.

Plans are being made for Ryan’s funeral, which will include a bin wagon at the end of the funeral cortege, and scores of his colleagues hope to attend to say their goodbyes.

A fund-raising appeal set up to help pay for the funeral has almost reached its £2,000 target.

Organiser Dayle Clossicksaid: “Ryan was a top lad and everyone who knew him can vouch for how amazing, fun and loving he was.

“He would always be the one to cheer others up and be there when ever anybody needed him.

“This has come as a huge shock to everyone, especially his family. I am asking if anyone could donate anything towards giving Ryan the best send-off that he deserves.”

But a date has not yet been set for the funeral as the Horrrocks family is still waiting for Ryan’s body to be released by the coroner.

They are very upset that they have not yet been able to see his body due to coronavirus restrictions and say his driving licence was used to identify him.

Mr Horrocks said: “I find it disgusting. I don’t know why they won’t let me view him.”

It is hoped they will be able to see Ryan when he is moved to a funeral home.

The Post contacted Bolton Coroner’s Court about the situation but a spokesman said the matter was sub judice so they could not comment.

Donations to help pay for the funeral can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-ryan-horrocks

If you need someone to talk to, call Samaritans on 116 123 free of charge at any time.