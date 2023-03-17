Wigan father begins gruelling 70-mile yomp for charity
A Wigan man has today begun his yomp of 70 miles for the armed forces community.
Mark Snape, from Standish, has gone one step further and has made the journey even tougher by doing it while carrying 60lb (27.2kg) of kit.
The challenge will be completed to raise funds for the armed forces community who help support veterans and their families with the impact that PTSD, drugs, alcohol and gambling addictions has.
Currently just short of his £3,000 goal, doantions can still be made on his gofundme page.