Wigan father-daughter duo complete their epic charity paddle across the UK

It started as a hobby, but Terry Smith and his eight-year-old daughter Poppy turned kayaking into a huge adventure and over the last 16 months have traversed the entire country in aid of ME Research UK.

The pair have totalled a distance of 162 miles from Liverpool to Goole, using UK inland waterways and managed to raise just over £3,500 (including gift aid).

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) is a chronic neurological disease that affects the body and many sufferers experience systems such as extreme physical and cognitive fatigue, widespread pain, brain fog, and light and noise sensitivity.

Their inspiration is Terry’s wife and Poppy’s mother, Aimee, who suffers with the debhillitating condition and they are her main carers.

Starting in June 2022, they travelled the full length (128 miles) of the Leeds Liverpool Canal then at Leeds they dropped onto the River Aire.

From this point they continued a further 34 miles along the Aire and Calder Navigation to reach Goole and concluded their challenge on October, 8.

Poppy said: "It means a lot to me because it's a forgotten illness but it shouldn't be, it's important and there should be more help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry said: “It's been a massive achievement for us as we've never done anything like this before. Looking back on all the wildlife and countryside we saw and how they changed through the seasons, it was a pleasure to witness.

"It's taken a long time to complete granted, but has given Aimee much needed rest which is how this challenge came about in the first place.”

Aimee, who was not well enough to join them, said: “I'm extremely proud and touched by the kayaking challenge that Terry and Poppy have completed. It's a wonderful life experience and has taken a lot of work, with boat defilations and logistical issues.

"To be honest Poppy hasn't always been keen on going but, once on the water and having adventures with Daddy, she's loved every minute, apart from when they are being chased by angry swans!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their journey may have come to an end, but their fund-raising has not.”

To see write-ups and pictures from their adventure and make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/for-those-like-aimee

Poppy has received an award for her positive attitude, caring and fund-raising achievement from Miles of Smiles Lancashire, a charity that recognises the achievements and struggles of young carers helping to make them smile.