Wigan father left 'worried' after his van is stolen in broad daylight from a supermarket car park

The van was stolen from B&M carpark at Marus Bridge

James Banks, from Worsley Mesnes, had been shopping at B&M on Marus Bridge Retail Park, when he discovered his white Ford Transit Custom was gone.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 16 at around 3.30pm when there were plenty of other motorists and shoppers around.

The 53-year-old said: “I was only in the shop 10 minutes, but when I came out it was gone. There are so many cameras, but I don’t know if they caught anything.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t know how I didn’t sus something was wrong because I’m usually on the ball with stuff like that. It was definitely set up. I was running around the car park thinking I had parked it somewhere else.

“How do you secure a van these days? It was double-locked. If people are able to get keys off the internet, what can you do? I doubt I will get it back now.

“This sort of thing must be rife in the area, I can’t tell you how worrying it is. It’s a horrible feeling and I’ve still got it now. I just want people to be aware so that it doesn’t happen to anyone else as well.”

Mr Banks, who retired due to his mental health, helps to care for his sister who has breast cancer, but has struggled to visit her since the van was taken. He paid £10,000 for the vehicle only six months ago as a gift for one of his sons.

As well as this, he also bought him a new mixer, which was kept in the back of the van.

“My son is gutted. Fortunately no tools were left in the van, but I have no idea how much the rest of it will add up to.

“All my pension money is dwindling. I’m not sure how long the insurance will take.”

The registration number of the van is HG64 GWN.

Anyone who may have seen something should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 to share any information.