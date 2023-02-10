Mark Snape, from Standish is currently training for the gruelling challenge which will be made all the tougher because he wil be carrying up to 60lb (27.2kg) of kit.

The 40-year-old will be raising money for Armed Forces Community HQ in Wigan, which provides support for veterans and their families who struggle with issues such as PTSD, drugs, aclohol and gambling addicitons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark started visiting the HQ after talking to a staff member at Standish Social Club, whose son took his own life due to the impact of PTSD.

Mark's 70-mile yomp is in aid of the Armed Forces Community HQ in Wigan.

He was told to visit the hub if he was ever interested in getting involved, something that the the Royal Marine Commando veteran couldn’t turn down.

He attended with his two-year-old daughter Athena and listened to presentations which stated that despite the funding they have received, they would still be £54k in defecit unless they began to generate income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark had the idea of turning a walk that he participated in last year into a way to raise funds for the hub by completing it whilst wearing full gear.

This will be the same gear that the former Royal Marine Commander would have carried during his time in the force.

Mark said: “It’ll be 70 miles non stop, where I’ll only be stopping for a quick coffee and bit to eat. I’d set an initial target of £1,000 but i’m approaching that rather quickly, with about five weeks left before the event I’d really like to double it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former UKs Ultimate strongman competitor has always been blessed with a natural fitness, proven by his ninth place finish.

To prepare himself for the walk, Mark ran a marathon and then went onto complete an additional 27 miles the following day.

He is also part of a gorup named Chorley Yompers, a gorup of lads who get together and train, which also gives them the opportunity to “walk and talk”.

Mark said: “I never realised the help and support that the HW provides, whether that is for the homeless or people who can’t afford their bills. Some people cna’t even afford to feed their children and it just breaks my heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad