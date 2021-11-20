Wigan festive fair for dogs and owners

Canine Companions on Pottery Road

Canine Companions - an indoor play centre and day care service for man's best friend on Pottery Road - hosts the festive event from 1pm to 4pm.

A doggy photo booth, dog hampers, toys, crocheted gifts, handmade canine accessories number among the attractions for the pets, while there is hotpot, mulled wine, dog-themed gifts and face-painting for the two-legs of different ages.

The centre's usual Saturday afternoon club will still take place but the play session will only for those dogs registered