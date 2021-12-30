Wigan firefighters called to two separate moped fires on the same night
Wigan firefighters had to deal with two separate moped blazes on Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning.
Both vehicles were found burning and abandoned, when crews from Hindley arrived at the scene.
The first of these incidents occurred at 9.15pm on Marlborough Avenue, while the second was at 5.25am near Crossdale Road.
No one was hurt during either fire, with the bikes left on the side of the road.
Despite taking place on the same night, fire crews are not currently speculating a connection between the two events.
People are being encouraged to keep their mopeds locked up and secure.
