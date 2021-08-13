Wigan firefighters prepare for marathon challenge wearing their full kit

Andy Ball and Ryan Jones, who are based at Hindley fire station, will be taking part in the Greater Manchester marathon on Sunday, October 10 to raise money for Dementia UK.

They have decided to take on the challenge as both of their families have been affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Andy and Ryan will wear full fire kits, including heavy breathing apparatus, while running the gruelling 26.2 miles through Manchester’s streets.

The trio head out for a training run

Dave Russel, chief fire officer for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), joined them in a training run, covering 6.6 miles from Hindley to Atherton station and back in their fire gear.

Mr Russel said: “When I heard Andy and Ryan were going to be running the Manchester Marathon for such an important cause, I wanted to show my support while they begin their training.

“It’s going to be quite a challenge while wearing our GMFRS kit. We’re urging members of the public to please donate what they can and to please show their support in October.”

Ryan, 33, said: “Both myself and Andy have personally been affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s and we wanted to do something to raise as much as possible to support research into the disease.”

Crew manager Andy, 36, said: “We’re really looking forward to participating in the marathon, although we need to get used to running the miles while in our fire kits. It’s going to be a fantastic day and we hope to see lots of people cheering us on.”

To donate, visit uk.gofundme.com/f/fire-fighters-ryan-andy-ba-marathon or https://www.gofundme.com/f/manchester-marathon-fire-kit-amp-breathing-apparatus