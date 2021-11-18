Wigan firm in the running for a national award

Jack Sharpe, aged 34, has been shortlisted for the RICS Young Surveyor of the Year award (Rural and Urban).

Jack is the director of property consultancy firm T Fazakerley and Son based on Wrightington Street, Wigan.

He is the fifth generation of his family to work in the business since it was founded by his great-granddad in 1937.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Sharpe, the director of T Fazarkerley and Sons has been shortlisted for an award

Jack took over the business in January this year, succeeding his late granddad Brian Fazakerley.

More recently, Jack was working for a property consultancy firm in Cambridge.

He said: "Since I took over the business it has gone from strength to strength and to be shortlisted for this award after such a short space of time is a huge privilege and something I wasn't expecting.

"I owe a lot to my family, former colleagues and clients old and new for the award".

Jack has 10 years of experience of working in the field and hopes the business will continue to grow over the next few years.

The business has sold quite a lot of properties across the borough as well as nine acres of rural land.

The awards ceremony takes place on November 19 at Hilton Park Lane in London.