Wigan firm raises thousands for hospice with 48-hour 'dartathon'
Fund-raisers were aiming for the bullseye when they took part in a 48-hour charity darts challenge.
From 1pm on Friday until 1pm on Sunday, people played darts at Connolly Ltd’s head office in Wigan town centre.
Staff from Wigan and Leigh Hospice opened the “dartathon” and there were a variety of special guests throughout the two days, including Wigan Warriors players.
So far nearly £7,000 has been raised for the Hindley-based hospice and donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/page/connollyltd-connolly-ltd-1.
