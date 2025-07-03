Fund-raisers were aiming for the bullseye when they took part in a 48-hour charity darts challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1pm on Friday until 1pm on Sunday, people played darts at Connolly Ltd’s head office in Wigan town centre.

Staff from Wigan and Leigh Hospice opened the “dartathon” and there were a variety of special guests throughout the two days, including Wigan Warriors players.

So far nearly £7,000 has been raised for the Hindley-based hospice and donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/page/connollyltd-connolly-ltd-1.