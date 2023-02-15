Andrew Hakesley, who works at the Wigan Life Centre, will cycle from Land’s End to John o’ Groats for two weeks in June.

He is fund-raising for The Brick Project, the Wigan borough charity which helps people who are homeless, in poverty, or in debt.

Andrew said: “I’ve always enjoyed cycling but I never dreamed that I could go and do this challenge.

Andrew Hakesley, who works at the Wigan Life Centre

“I’m going into tents and I haven’t asked for help off anyone. My girlfriend, soon to be my wife, is terrified about me doing it, but I’m just going to wing it!”

The intrepid cyclist gets around everywhere by bike, formerly two-wheeling 21 miles every day to get to work and back, and credits exercise for dragging him out of a dark place.

In 2013, Andrew was suffering with anxiety and depression but lost 10 stones in the space of 10 months thanks to support from a personal trainer and slowly saw his outlook on life change.

Andrew Hakesley ready for his epic bike ride

He has since become a personal trainer and gym coach and wants to motivate others as much as he can.

He said: “We’re all going to have a dip and it’s about how quickly you can get back up. From where I was, I can’t believe I’m doing my job!

“Try to think positively. There is hope.”