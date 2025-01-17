Wigan folk on two wheels: 29 bicycle pictures from 1987 to 2006

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
January isn’t the most popular month for pedal cycling, given the weather. But you’ll always find some hardy souls out on their two-wheelers whatever the conditions. And as this gallery from the Wigan Today archives shows, we’ve long been picturing local people on their bikes, often embarking on long treks for good causes.

These pictures were taken between 1987 and 2006.

1. Wiganers and pedal bikes

. Photo: STAFF

2. The 19th Wigan Appley Bridge Methodists Boys' Brigade who were doing a sponsored bike ride for funds at the Three Sisters race track in Bryn in 1987

. Photo: STAFF

3. Winner of a draw run by Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust libraries, Andrew Pyke, of Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, receives his prize of a bike from JJB presented by Andrew Pickup, manager of the Wiend Children's Centre

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Coun John Hilton opening a new bike park facility at Wallgate Station

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

