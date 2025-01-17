These pictures were taken between 1987 and 2006.
1. Wiganers and pedal bikes
. Photo: STAFF
2. The 19th Wigan Appley Bridge Methodists Boys' Brigade who were doing a sponsored bike ride for funds at the Three Sisters race track in Bryn in 1987
. Photo: STAFF
3. Winner of a draw run by Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust libraries, Andrew Pyke, of Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, receives his prize of a bike from JJB presented by Andrew Pickup, manager of the Wiend Children's Centre
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Coun John Hilton opening a new bike park facility at Wallgate Station
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.