Wigan food hygiene: the eateries and canteens awarded a new rating by the Food Standards Agency in May
Out of 147 impromptu Food Standards Agency inspections in April, 64 premises received five stars, signifying a “very good” rating.
Four stars were given to 20 eateries, while 31 businesses earned three.
Thirteen establishments were awarded a two and 19 venues earned one star.
Out of Wigan’s 492 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far in 2023, 258 (60 per cent) have five stars.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2023:
FIVE:
ABC Castle Nursery- Church Street, Leigh
All Saints Wraparound Care- High Street, Golborne
Arnie’s- Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ
Ashfield House Hotel- Ashfield Park Drive, Standish
Atherleigh Park Hospital- Atherleigh Way, Leigh
Beehive Community Centre- Lindale Road, Worsley
Bombay- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington
Club Rasoi Indian Restaurant and Bar- Ann Lane, Tyldesley
Crackerjax (before and after school club- Bolton Road, Aspull
Daisy Catering Services- Private address
Finger Post Chip Shop- Scot Lane, Aspull
First Steps Before and After School Club- Mayfield Street, Ashton
Gaskells Munch Box Ltd- Norley Avenue, Wigan
Greenacres- Green Lane, Standish
Greenhalghs Craft Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Happy Garden- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Hare and Hound- Upholland Road, Billinge
Health Rack- Makinson Arcade, Wigan
Heron Foods- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Heron Frozen Food- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Holly Tree Preschool and Tracker- St James Road, Orrell
It’s Pizza- Atherton Road, Hindley Green
John Mather Butchers- Ormskirk Road, Newtown
KFC- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan
Kitt Green Chippy- City Road, Wigan
Lindley Outside Catering ltd- Turton Street,Golborne
Local Kitchen Wigan Highfield St Matthews CE Primary School- Billinge Road, Wigan
Longy’s Nutrition- Hallgate, Wigan
Maiden Butchers Ltd- Market Street, Hindley
Maries Cafe- Clayton Street, Wigan
Massarella Coffee Shop- Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton
Miller and Carter Steakhouse- Newton Road, Lowton
Moorgate Inn- Scot Lane, Aspull
Natures Store- Lord Street, Leigh
Nuts about Health- New Market Street, Wigan
Oasis Cafe- Turner Street, Wigan
Orian Solutions Gilded Hollins Community School- St Helens Road, Leigh
Pepper Lane Chippy- Pepper Lane, Standish
Play Pals Nursery HG- Atherton Road, Hindley Green
Pound Bakery- Bradshawgate, Leigh
Poundland- Grand Arcade, Wigan
Rabadia Convenience Store Ltd- One Stop- Holden Road, Leigh
Relish- Hallgate, Wigan
Rob’s Ices/Super Whip- Private address
Royal Oak- Standishgate, Wigan
Rupert’s- Private address
Sainsbury’s- Worthington Way, Wigan
Stadium Cafe and Sweet Gems Catering- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
Such a Treat Gifts- Private address
Suhana Indian Restaurant- High Street, Golborne
Tap n Barrell- Jaxon’s Court, Wigan
Tesco- Whelley, Wigan
Tesco- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes
The Berkeley- Wallgate, Wigan
The Copper Tap- Church Street, Orrell
The Stable Door Cafe and Ice Cream Parlour- Thompson House, Pepper Lane, Standish
The Stonecross Table Table- Yew Tree Way, Golborne
Thorley House- Hazelmere Gardens, Hindley
Tree Top Play and Party Cafe- Kirkstead Way, Golborne
Waterfall Elior- Fred Longworth High School- Printshop Lane, Tyldesley
Wok’s Cookings- Market Street, Standish
Yo! To Go!- Central Park Way, Wigan
FOUR:
Alison’s Restaurant- Worthington Street, Hindley
Armed Forces HQ CIC- School Lane, Wigan
Beijing House Chinese Restaurant- Liverpool Road, Hindley
Bird I’Th Hand- Wigan Road, Hindley
Bumblebees at St Pauls- Warrington Road, Wigan
Cassinellis Cafe- Mesnes Street, Wigan
Garswood Hall and Bowling Club- Nicol Road, Ashton
George and Dragon- King Street, Leigh
Grape and Graze- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Holdens Ice Cream- Private address
La Sentidos Loca- Market Street, Wigan
Manchester Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar- Manchester Road, Leigh
NW Computer Museum- Park Lane, Leigh
Red Pepper Sandwich Co Ltd- Waterside Drive, Wigan
Siam House Thai Takeaway- Church Street, Standish
Sun Lee- Old Road, Leigh
T and T Sargeants- Leigh Road, Leigh
The Pie Shop- Pepper Lane, Standish
Whelley Discount Store- Whelley, Wigan
Woodfold Early Birds and Night Owls- Green Lane, Standish
THREE:
Bickershaw Hall Nurseries- New Market Street, Wigan
Bucks Head- Warrington Road- Abram
Costcutter- Derby Street, Atherton
Crazy Foods- Wigan Road, Ashton
Derby Street Chippy- Derby Street, Atherton
Dog and Partridge- Atherton Road, Hindley
Friends Together- St Pauls Parish Hall, Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Fu Kwai- Newton Road, Lowton
Grandad Jims Traditional Sweet Shoppe- Standishgate, Wigan
Greyhound Hotel, Warrington Road, Leigh
Hel’s Kitchen Cafe and Takeaway- Gerard Street, Ashton
Jamuna Tandoori Takeaway- Orrell Road, Orrell
John Bull Chop House- Coppers Row, Wigan
Kebab King- Heath Street, Golborne
Lawless Wigan Ltd- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Lisa’s Butty Box- Scot Lane, Aspull
Little 15- Wallgate, Wigan
Lounge The- Castle Street, Tyldesley
M&S Stores Ltd- East Bridgewater Street, Leigh
Mr Fish and Chips- Union Street, Leigh
Mr Joe’s- Wallgate, Wigan
Ozzy’s- Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge
Prep Like Ecc- Manchester Road, Ince
R and D Agius- Warrington Road, Leigh
Rice n Spice- Corner Lane, Leigh
Right Choices- Severn Drive, Wigan
Roma Cafe Bistro- Market Street, Atherton
Spring View News and Booze- Warrington Road, Ince
Swinley Off Licence- Swinley Lane, Wigan
The Coffee Stop- Railway Road, Leigh
The Travellers Rest- Newton Road, Lowton
TWO:
Ajanta Indian Cuisine- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Ashton View Care Home- HC One- Wigan Road, Ashton
Cellar Five- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Codivo Ltd- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Crown Hotel- Wigan Road, Aspull
Green Cardamom- Wigan Road, Ashton
Jacks Off Licence- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
Mughal Spice- Westwood House, King Street West, Wigan
Petra Pizza- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington
St Lukes Safe and Sound Club- Church Lane, Lowton
Sylhet Spice- Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Weavers Rest- Market Street, Atherton
Yaprak Turkish Restaurant BBQ and Bar- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
ONE:
Amans- Church Lane, Lowton
Bluebell Cafe- Market Street, Atherton
Boom Boom Eat Good- King Street West, Wigan
Care Love Learn at St Oswalds- Council Avenue, Ashton
Chinese Gardens- Gerard Street, Ashton
Crooke Hall Inn- Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground
Dawsons- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Fork and Brush- Crawford Street, Wigan
Icebreaker- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Jack in the Box Day Nursery- Ribble Road, Platt Bridge
KS Desserts- Railway Road, Leigh
Leigh Road Chippy- Leigh Road, Hindley Green
Old Pear Tree- Frog Lane, Wigan
Raj Gate Indian Restaurant- Orrell Road, Orrell
Robin Hood- Sandy Lane, Orrell
The Casba- King Street, Leigh
The Chippy- Pole Street Standish
The Godfather- Market Street, Hindley
Tim’s Pizza- Pole Street Standish