Out of 147 impromptu Food Standards Agency inspections in April, 64 premises received five stars, signifying a “very good” rating.

Four stars were given to 20 eateries, while 31 businesses earned three.

Some of the establishments to be awarded a new hygiene rating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteen establishments were awarded a two and 19 venues earned one star.

Out of Wigan’s 492 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far in 2023, 258 (60 per cent) have five stars.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components, like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2023:

FIVE:

ABC Castle Nursery- Church Street, Leigh

All Saints Wraparound Care- High Street, Golborne

Arnie’s- Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FJ

Ashfield House Hotel- Ashfield Park Drive, Standish

Atherleigh Park Hospital- Atherleigh Way, Leigh

Beehive Community Centre- Lindale Road, Worsley

Bombay- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington

Club Rasoi Indian Restaurant and Bar- Ann Lane, Tyldesley

Crackerjax (before and after school club- Bolton Road, Aspull

Daisy Catering Services- Private address

Finger Post Chip Shop- Scot Lane, Aspull

First Steps Before and After School Club- Mayfield Street, Ashton

Gaskells Munch Box Ltd- Norley Avenue, Wigan

Greenacres- Green Lane, Standish

Greenhalghs Craft Bakery- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Happy Garden- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Hare and Hound- Upholland Road, Billinge

Health Rack- Makinson Arcade, Wigan

Heron Foods- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Heron Frozen Food- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Holly Tree Preschool and Tracker- St James Road, Orrell

It’s Pizza- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

John Mather Butchers- Ormskirk Road, Newtown

KFC- Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan

Kitt Green Chippy- City Road, Wigan

Lindley Outside Catering ltd- Turton Street,Golborne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Kitchen Wigan Highfield St Matthews CE Primary School- Billinge Road, Wigan

Longy’s Nutrition- Hallgate, Wigan

Maiden Butchers Ltd- Market Street, Hindley

Maries Cafe- Clayton Street, Wigan

Massarella Coffee Shop- Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton

Miller and Carter Steakhouse- Newton Road, Lowton

Moorgate Inn- Scot Lane, Aspull

Natures Store- Lord Street, Leigh

Nuts about Health- New Market Street, Wigan

Oasis Cafe- Turner Street, Wigan

Orian Solutions Gilded Hollins Community School- St Helens Road, Leigh

Pepper Lane Chippy- Pepper Lane, Standish

Play Pals Nursery HG- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Pound Bakery- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Poundland- Grand Arcade, Wigan

Rabadia Convenience Store Ltd- One Stop- Holden Road, Leigh

Relish- Hallgate, Wigan

Rob’s Ices/Super Whip- Private address

Royal Oak- Standishgate, Wigan

Rupert’s- Private address

Sainsbury’s- Worthington Way, Wigan

Stadium Cafe and Sweet Gems Catering- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

Such a Treat Gifts- Private address

Suhana Indian Restaurant- High Street, Golborne

Tap n Barrell- Jaxon’s Court, Wigan

Tesco- Whelley, Wigan

Tesco- Poolstock Lane, Worsley Mesnes

The Berkeley- Wallgate, Wigan

The Copper Tap- Church Street, Orrell

The Stable Door Cafe and Ice Cream Parlour- Thompson House, Pepper Lane, Standish

The Stonecross Table Table- Yew Tree Way, Golborne

Thorley House- Hazelmere Gardens, Hindley

Tree Top Play and Party Cafe- Kirkstead Way, Golborne

Waterfall Elior- Fred Longworth High School- Printshop Lane, Tyldesley

Wok’s Cookings- Market Street, Standish

Yo! To Go!- Central Park Way, Wigan

FOUR:

Alison’s Restaurant- Worthington Street, Hindley

Armed Forces HQ CIC- School Lane, Wigan

Beijing House Chinese Restaurant- Liverpool Road, Hindley

Bird I’Th Hand- Wigan Road, Hindley

Bumblebees at St Pauls- Warrington Road, Wigan

Cassinellis Cafe- Mesnes Street, Wigan

Garswood Hall and Bowling Club- Nicol Road, Ashton

George and Dragon- King Street, Leigh

Grape and Graze- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Holdens Ice Cream- Private address

La Sentidos Loca- Market Street, Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester Road Cafe and Sandwich Bar- Manchester Road, Leigh

NW Computer Museum- Park Lane, Leigh

Red Pepper Sandwich Co Ltd- Waterside Drive, Wigan

Siam House Thai Takeaway- Church Street, Standish

Sun Lee- Old Road, Leigh

T and T Sargeants- Leigh Road, Leigh

The Pie Shop- Pepper Lane, Standish

Whelley Discount Store- Whelley, Wigan

Woodfold Early Birds and Night Owls- Green Lane, Standish

THREE:

Bickershaw Hall Nurseries- New Market Street, Wigan

Bucks Head- Warrington Road- Abram

Costcutter- Derby Street, Atherton

Crazy Foods- Wigan Road, Ashton

Derby Street Chippy- Derby Street, Atherton

Dog and Partridge- Atherton Road, Hindley

Friends Together- St Pauls Parish Hall, Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Fu Kwai- Newton Road, Lowton

Grandad Jims Traditional Sweet Shoppe- Standishgate, Wigan

Greyhound Hotel, Warrington Road, Leigh

Hel’s Kitchen Cafe and Takeaway- Gerard Street, Ashton

Jamuna Tandoori Takeaway- Orrell Road, Orrell

John Bull Chop House- Coppers Row, Wigan

Kebab King- Heath Street, Golborne

Lawless Wigan Ltd- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Lisa’s Butty Box- Scot Lane, Aspull

Little 15- Wallgate, Wigan

Lounge The- Castle Street, Tyldesley

M&S Stores Ltd- East Bridgewater Street, Leigh

Mr Fish and Chips- Union Street, Leigh

Mr Joe’s- Wallgate, Wigan

Ozzy’s- Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge

Prep Like Ecc- Manchester Road, Ince

R and D Agius- Warrington Road, Leigh

Rice n Spice- Corner Lane, Leigh

Right Choices- Severn Drive, Wigan

Roma Cafe Bistro- Market Street, Atherton

Spring View News and Booze- Warrington Road, Ince

Swinley Off Licence- Swinley Lane, Wigan

The Coffee Stop- Railway Road, Leigh

The Travellers Rest- Newton Road, Lowton

TWO:

Ajanta Indian Cuisine- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Ashton View Care Home- HC One- Wigan Road, Ashton

Cellar Five- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Codivo Ltd- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Crown Hotel- Wigan Road, Aspull

Green Cardamom- Wigan Road, Ashton

Jacks Off Licence- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Mughal Spice- Westwood House, King Street West, Wigan

Petra Pizza- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington

St Lukes Safe and Sound Club- Church Lane, Lowton

Sylhet Spice- Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Weavers Rest- Market Street, Atherton

Yaprak Turkish Restaurant BBQ and Bar- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

ONE:

Amans- Church Lane, Lowton

Bluebell Cafe- Market Street, Atherton

Boom Boom Eat Good- King Street West, Wigan

Care Love Learn at St Oswalds- Council Avenue, Ashton

Chinese Gardens- Gerard Street, Ashton

Crooke Hall Inn- Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground

Dawsons- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Fork and Brush- Crawford Street, Wigan

Icebreaker- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Jack in the Box Day Nursery- Ribble Road, Platt Bridge

KS Desserts- Railway Road, Leigh

Leigh Road Chippy- Leigh Road, Hindley Green

Old Pear Tree- Frog Lane, Wigan

Raj Gate Indian Restaurant- Orrell Road, Orrell

Robin Hood- Sandy Lane, Orrell

The Casba- King Street, Leigh

The Chippy- Pole Street Standish

The Godfather- Market Street, Hindley