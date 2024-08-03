Wigan food hygiene: the eateries that received a one or zero star rating in May and June

By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
A number of eateries in Wigan received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one or zero stars in May and June.

Some of the eateries to receive a low rating

1. One and zero star establishments

Some of the eateries to receive a low rating Photo: Google

Rated zero out of five

2. Raan Nuch- Wigan Road, Bryn

Rated zero out of five Photo: Google

Rated one out of five

3. Dawsons- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Rated one out of five Photo: Google

Rated one out of five

4. Melis Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar- Scot Lane, Wigan

Rated one out of five Photo: Google

