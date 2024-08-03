The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one or zero stars in May and June.

1 . One and zero star establishments Some of the eateries to receive a low rating Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Raan Nuch- Wigan Road, Bryn Rated zero out of five Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Dawsons- Elliott Street, Tyldesley Rated one out of five Photo: Google Photo Sales