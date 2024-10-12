Wigan food hygiene: the eateries that received a ONE-STAR rating in July and August

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
A number of eateries in Wigan received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one star in July and August.

These are the places rated one star in July and August

Wigan Lane, Wigan

Market Street, Atherton

Wallgate, Wigan

