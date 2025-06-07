Wigan food hygiene: the eateries that received a one-star rating in March and April

By Sian Jones
Published 7th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
A number of eateries in Wigan received a lowly one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one star in March and April.

Warrington Road, Wigan

1. BP Marus Bridge

Warrington Road, Wigan

Mesnes Street, Wigan

2. Crowning's Afro-Caribbean & Asian Food Store/Afro Caribbean Cafe

Mesnes Street, Wigan

Ormskirk Road, Wigan

3. Malina Mini Market

Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Swinley Lane, Wigan

4. Swinley Off Licence

Swinley Lane, Wigan

