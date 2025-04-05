The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one or zero stars in January and February.

.

1 . The Red Lion- Gerard Street, Ashton Rated zero out of five Photo: Griffiths Photographers Photo Sales

2 . Baz’s Mamaris Pizza and Kebab House- Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan Rate one out of five Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bradshawgate Cafe and Bar- Bradshawgate, Leigh Rate one out of five Photo: Google Photo Sales