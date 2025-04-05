Wigan food hygiene: the eateries that received a zero or one-star rating in January and February

By Sian Jones
Published 5th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A number of eateries in Wigan received a lowly zero or one-star hygiene rating following their most recent inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

It is not a guide to food quality but based on a variety of different components, such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

This is the latest instalment of establishments that have been rated one or zero stars in January and February.

.

Rated zero out of five

1. The Red Lion- Gerard Street, Ashton

Rated zero out of five Photo: Griffiths Photographers

Photo Sales
Rate one out of five

2. Baz’s Mamaris Pizza and Kebab House- Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan

Rate one out of five Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rate one out of five

3. Bradshawgate Cafe and Bar- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Rate one out of five Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rate one out of five

4. Emma’s Kitchen- Manchester Road, Astley

Rate one out of five Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganFood Standards AgencyInspectors
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice