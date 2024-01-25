Wigan food hygiene: The eateries to be awarded a new rating by the Food Standards Agency in December
Shimla Spice on Gerard Street in Ashton has been awarded zero stars.
This means that aspects such as the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety require major improvement.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from December.
Out of 27 inspections that month, six received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Five venues earned a four, while eight businesses earned a three.
Half a dozen eateries landed a two and one establishment earned one star.
At the end of 2023, out of Wigan’s 936 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 591 (63 per cent) have ratings of five.
Across the whole year, two establishments were awarded a zero.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of December 2023:
FIVE:
Ashwood Court Making Space- Woodford Avenue, Lowton
Bailey’s Bakes- Private address
Barcelona Bistro Tapas Bar- Gerard Street, Ashton
Carrington Court Care Home -HC-One- Darby Lane, Hindley
Just Treat Manc- Private address
Listers Butchers- Spinning Gate, Leigh
FOUR:
Alberts Bar and Restaurant- School Lane, Standish
Bulls Head- Manchester Road, Astley
Queen Anne Inn- Bridge Street, Golborne
Sapore Smash- Gerard Street, Ashton
Wigan and Leigh College Catering- Sale Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
THREE:
Foodplus Supermarket- Standishgate, Wigan
Gulshan- Manchester Road, Ince
Little Owls Day Nursery- Swimsmart House, Bradley Lane, Standish
Potters Bar- Church Street, Standish
Silver Crown- Pole Street, Standish
The Cake Boutique- Bryn Street, Ashton
The Cupcakery- Gerard Street, Ashton
The Hoot- High Street, Standish
TWO:
Letters Inn- Wigan Road, Atherton
Manchester Confectionery- Unit H, Coal Pit Lane, Atherton
Seafresh- Unit A12, Kenyon Court, Moss Industrial Estate, Leigh
Simmy’s Scrumptious Surprises- Garswood Street, Ashton
The Juniper Joint- Private address
The Promise Company- Private address
ONE:
Hearts Amusements- Standishgate, Wigan
ZERO:
Shimla Spice- Gerard Street, Ashton