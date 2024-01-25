Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shimla Spice on Gerard Street in Ashton has been awarded zero stars.

This means that aspects such as the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety require major improvement.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from December.

Some of the establishments to receive a new rating in December

Out of 27 inspections that month, six received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Five venues earned a four, while eight businesses earned a three.

Half a dozen eateries landed a two and one establishment earned one star.

At the end of 2023, out of Wigan’s 936 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 591 (63 per cent) have ratings of five.

Across the whole year, two establishments were awarded a zero.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of December 2023:

FIVE:

Ashwood Court Making Space- Woodford Avenue, Lowton

Bailey’s Bakes- Private address

Barcelona Bistro Tapas Bar- Gerard Street, Ashton

Carrington Court Care Home -HC-One- Darby Lane, Hindley

Just Treat Manc- Private address

Listers Butchers- Spinning Gate, Leigh

FOUR:

Alberts Bar and Restaurant- School Lane, Standish

Bulls Head- Manchester Road, Astley

Queen Anne Inn- Bridge Street, Golborne

Sapore Smash- Gerard Street, Ashton

Wigan and Leigh College Catering- Sale Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

THREE:

Foodplus Supermarket- Standishgate, Wigan

Gulshan- Manchester Road, Ince

Little Owls Day Nursery- Swimsmart House, Bradley Lane, Standish

Potters Bar- Church Street, Standish

Silver Crown- Pole Street, Standish

The Cake Boutique- Bryn Street, Ashton

The Cupcakery- Gerard Street, Ashton

The Hoot- High Street, Standish

TWO:

Letters Inn- Wigan Road, Atherton

Manchester Confectionery- Unit H, Coal Pit Lane, Atherton

Seafresh- Unit A12, Kenyon Court, Moss Industrial Estate, Leigh

Simmy’s Scrumptious Surprises- Garswood Street, Ashton

The Juniper Joint- Private address

The Promise Company- Private address

ONE:

Hearts Amusements- Standishgate, Wigan

ZERO: