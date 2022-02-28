Wigan food hygiene: These are the 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new rating published in January

Here are the star ratings they have received for the first month of the year.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from January.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2022:

1. Fox Chippy 184b Manchester Road, Ince- One star Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ince Balti 148 Manchester Road, Ince- Four stars Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Chippy Bar 23 Heath Street, Golborne- Three stars Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Greenhalgh's 2d Gathurst Lane, Shevington- Four stars Photo: Google Photo Sales