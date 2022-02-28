69 High Street, Golborne- Five stars

Wigan food hygiene: These are the 17 restaurants, takeaways, cafes and bars to have a new rating published in January

Eateries and other premises serving food in Wigan began 2022 with a snap hygiene inspection.

By Sian Jones
Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:15 pm

Here are the star ratings they have received for the first month of the year.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from January.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2022:

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

1. Fox Chippy

184b Manchester Road, Ince- One star

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Ince Balti

148 Manchester Road, Ince- Four stars

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Chippy Bar

23 Heath Street, Golborne- Three stars

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Greenhalgh's

2d Gathurst Lane, Shevington- Four stars

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
WiganOfficials
Next Page
Page 1 of 4