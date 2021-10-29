Wigan friends face the ultimate gym test as they aim to help good causes

Sam Currie, Lee Patterson and Scott Turner are heading to the gym for a challenge which will see them each cover the distance of three marathons - 26.2 miles each - on three pieces of equipment.

It is a mammoth task which they believe could take around nine hours to complete.

Sam, who lives in Abram, said: “The challenge we will be doing is rowing for one marathon, doing it side by side. As soon as we have finished that, we will do a marathon each on a SkiErg. Then we will be straight into one marathon each on the assault bike.”

Sam, 27, used to be in the military and had planned to run the Oxford half marathon carrying a weighted rucksack to raise money for Help For Heroes and Joining Jack, after his cousin died from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he still wanted to do something to raise money.

So Sam roped in Scott, a fellow member of The Warehouse Gym in Hindley, to join him for a marathon on the ski machine.

He said: “During the challenge I jokingly said, ‘what are we doing next year?’”

They asked Lee to join them for their latest challenge, which will take place at the gym on Saturday, November 13, the day before Remembrance Sunday.

The men are raising money for four good causes - Help For Heroes, Joining Jack, Alzheimer’s Society and Mind.

They collected £2,500 last time and have already surpassed this year’s target of £5,000, but are still raising money to help the charities as much as possible.

Sam said: “I’m excited weirdly. I like to push myself. We are looking forward to it, but will have to push ourselves. We will finish, but I don’t know how long it will take.”

To make a donation, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SamCurrie2