Wigan friends walk length of Hadrian's Wall in the fight against cancer

Angela Power, Martin Cunningham, Nick Moulson and Martin Foy, who raised over £6,000 for the charity, completed the 84-mile epic walk in six days.

They decided to undertake the difficult challenge after their dear friend John Power passed away aged 57 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

John was a great friend to many people on both sides of the world, as well as a fantastic husband to Gill, dad to Emily and Stephen, and a dearly loved brother and son of Angela, Amy and Gerard.

Angela Power, Martin Cunningham, Nick Moulson and Martin Foy

Martin said: “We decided to take on the challenge for Prostate Cancer UK because we all witnessed our good friend John Power struggle in his long battle with this illness.

“Our fund-raising effort was done to ensure that dads, sons, husbands, brothers, uncles and dear friends have a better chance of beating this terrible illness in the future.

“We are delighted that we organised and completed the walk to help support Prostate Cancer UK.”

Nicola Tallett, director of fund-raising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK and the Covid-19 pandemic has made living with a diagnosis only harder.

“Thankfully, the support of Angela, Martin, Nick and Martin, and so many other wonderfully generous people has allowed us to continue funding research into better tests and treatments, to stop prostate cancer being a killer.

“Hard times show what people stand for.

“When the future is uncertain and the choices are tough, we stand for men with prostate cancer.

“We thank the group for going that extra mile.”

Visit prostatecanceruk.org now to help beat this disease.

Anyone with concerns about prostate cancer may contact Prostate Cancer UK’s Specialist Nurses in confidence on 0800 074 8383 or online via the Live Chat instant messaging service: www.prostatecanceruk.org.

The Specialist Nurse phone service is free to landlines and open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 8pm on Wednesdays.