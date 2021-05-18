Wigan fund-raiser in coastal trek for community garden

Jordan Gaskell outside the Hindley Veterans' Memorial Garden

He spoke of his determination to support the military and to boost a local community project in describing why he was taking on the trek from the derelict land adjacent to the Bird i’th Hand pub in Hindley to the Lancashire seaside town.

The veterans’ group is hoping to get the garden open to the public soon, with the construction phase having been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The social media manager said: “This is a good thing to be involved in.

“I feel it’s a good way to raise money for the garden and it’s contributing to something at the heart of our local community.

“It’s something that we should be very proud of in Hindley and something that will last for many years.

“Supporting our troops is something I believe very strongly in. I don’t think they are as respected as they should be.

“We should show gratitude for what they have done for us.

“It’s quite a long distance, 22 miles, I reckon it will take me about seven and a half hours.

“I will not be going home until I’ve completed it and got to Southport, no matter how long it takes.”

Jordan is no stranger to supporting veterans’ causes or to pushing himself through physical challenges for good causes.

He covered 100 miles for a cancer research charity last year and has also supported the Royal British Legion by doing 100 squats every day for a month and 100 push-ups a day for a month.

Jordan is getting his walking boots on to do some miles in training ahead of his challenge next month, during which he will have to carry his supplies and refreshments.

The project to create the memorial garden honouring Wigan’s fallen has been running for around two years.

The final design will include an asphalt pathway, lawned garden, flower beds, fencing, three 25ft flag poles, a monument built from stainless steel and two benches.

Jordan Gaskell is walking 22 miles from Hindley to Southport to raise money for the town’s memorial garden on June 3.