Wigan fund-raiser's punishing physical challenge to get sensory equipment for care village

A Wigan woman is pushing herself to the limit with a punishing physical fund-raising campaign to get sensory equipment for her workplace.

Emma Pentland, from Platt Bridge, is taking on a series of challenges to get the state-of-the-art kit installed at the Wigan Belong care village.

She has already tackled the Wigan 10k and a 10-mile run around Knowsley Safari Park to get her battle to raise the £4,000 she needs under way.

She is also planning a gruelling three-hour exercise class at a gym in Ashton and is limbering up for the Manchester Half Marathon this weekend.

Emma took up fitness after deciding she wanted to get into better shape and earlier this year completed the Manchester Marathon for her first athletic milestone.

She is now using her love of keeping busy to get the Vecta Deluxe equipment for residents with dementia at the Platt Bridge care facility, after the Belong village in Atherton got the same equipment.

Emma, 31, said: “Belong Atherton got the equipment and we saw it and decided we wanted one for Platt Bridge too.

“It can play music and has sensory lighting. It’s also portable and moves from bedroom to bedroom so everyone can use it.

“Some people can’t cope in a social environment when they’ve got dementia but this could be used on their own to relax and comfort them. It could also help with our end-of-life care, creating a calming environment.

“I decided to take on the challenges to fund-raise for it because I want the residents to have this equipment. I like to be busy and doing something all the time.”

Having got her running shoes on for the fund-raising numerous times already Emma is hoping generous Wiganers will join in with her circuit event on November 2.

It will take place at Suits U Fitness on Wigan Road and some of Emma’s fellow runners have already agreed to take part in the endurance event.

There are also a number of more sedentary fund-raisers such as raffles planned, while Emma also wants to get the Belong residents involved with an event such as a sponsored walk with some of those living in the care village taking part in wheelchairs.

She will also have a second go at the 26.2-mile distance next year and says she will probably do the Manchester marathon again.

To donate, sign up for the circuit event or just find out more, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-pentland1