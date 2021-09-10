Wigan girl with cancer given the all-clear

Five-year-old Amarah-Rose has been given the all-clear

A Wigan five-year-old and her family are celebrating her getting the all-clear after a two-year battle against cancer.

Amarah-Rose Cocklin-Baynham was just three when her parents were delivered the devastating news that what is known as a Wilms tumour had been found.

The Beech Hill youngster, who began year one at Sacred Heart RC Primary in Springfield this week, needed to have a kidney removed and undergo chemotherapy as part of her first treatment, which went on until July 2020.

Amarah-Rose was diagnosed when she was three-years-old

Only a few months later, the cancer returned in her lung, which required further surgery.

This was followed by blood transfusions, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, with the latter making her feel worse, after she had it every day for three weeks.

But now Amarah-Rose has been given the all-clear, although she will continue to have regular check-ups every three months, in case there are any signs of its returning.

However she is expected to recover fully from the treatment and go on to live a healthy life.

Only recently a fun day was held in her honour at the Wellfield Hotel in Beech Hill and it raised over £800 with more money still expected to come in.

Amarah-Rose’s dad Stephen Baynham organised the event which featured a range of activities, including raffles, a bouncy castle and a Frozen show, while awards were given out for the best fancy dress. Amarah-Rose was among the children who enjoyed the day.

Her mother Shauna Louise Cocklin was pleased with the support the event received.

She said: “It was an amazing day for our beautiful girl who has been through a lot in the last two years, but she did us all proud and had a brilliant fun day.”

The family have decided to donate money to the staff at Manchester Royal children’s ward, due to the help and care they have given.