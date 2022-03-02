In response to a Facebook post by Wigan Today, readers flocked to tell us what they were giving up for 40 days and 40 nights during the austere Christian festival.

The tradition has divided users this year with many believing they have given up enough of the last few years due to the pandemic.

While some gave answers relating to food or drink, others made humorous remarks.

An Ash Wednesday service

Peter Boylan said: “I’m giving up meat.”

Karen Mulligan said: “Yes I’m giving up chocolate.”

Sarah Tasker said: “I think after Covid, we've all given up enough of the things we love, so no.”

Emma Doodson-Smith added: “I’ll give up sweets.”

Damian Soo added: “I’m giving up on Everton.”

Steve Cain said: “Yes, using my indicators.”

Jake Heke said: “I’m giving up abbreviations for Lent. Laugh out loud.”

Gaz Shaw added: “I was going to give up work but I cant afford too.”