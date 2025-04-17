Wigan golfing memories in pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
With Rory McIlroy completing a rare grand slam by winning the US Masters earlier this week, we thought we’d get in touch with Wigan’s golfing past with this picture gallery covering several decades.

We have professionals, amateurs and a few celebrities taking to the greens.

1. Wigan golfing memories from decades past

2. Six pals take a swing at golf on Haigh Hall's course during the summer holidays of 1974. Left to right are: Karl Slater, Stey Statter, Tony Sharples, Ady Boardman, Bri Sharples, and Carl Statter

3. Michael Cheetham, left, and Sam France who were to play 100 holes of golf in one day at Wigan Golf Club to raise money for Derian House Children's Hospice in 2011

4. Ashton golf pairs tournament in 1995

