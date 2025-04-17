We have professionals, amateurs and a few celebrities taking to the greens.
1. Wigan golfing memories from decades past
. Photo: STAFF
2. Six pals take a swing at golf on Haigh Hall's course during the summer holidays of 1974. Left to right are: Karl Slater, Stey Statter, Tony Sharples, Ady Boardman, Bri Sharples, and Carl Statter
. Photo: STAFF
3. Michael Cheetham, left, and Sam France who were to play 100 holes of golf in one day at Wigan Golf Club to raise money for Derian House Children's Hospice in 2011
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Ashton golf pairs tournament in 1995
. Photo: STAFF
