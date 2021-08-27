Wigan gran's pageant coronation dream comes true

Constance Seddon in her pageant finery

For Constance Seddon has become the winner of a new division of the international pageant Regal World.

The 58-year-old mother of three and NHS worker from Aspull entered the inaugural Classic category in the prestigious event which is far removed from the bikini-wearing beauty contests of old and focuses much more on personality, intelligence and good deeds while still crediting grace and attractiveness.

She was chosen for the title by a panel of seasoned judges after a series of rigorous tasks were set for competitors from all over the world including the USA, Canada, Australia, Phillipines and South Africa.

Constance certainly has no lack of brains. She is a specialist nuclear medicine radiographer at Bolton Hospital while also a model.

She has enjoyed a 34-year career in healthcare and in June last year took flexi- retirement, now doing a few days at the hospital which gave her more time to pursue her hobby.

Constance said: “I worked through the pandemic period and feel proud to be an NHS worker.

“I have always had the natural tendency for modelling and acting in me but couldn’t be in both worlds full time simultaneously, so I opted for the career in radiography.

“Now I have time to do some acting and modeling. I got into Regal World via Star Now through which I have been doing some small roles in film and adverts.

“I feel so honoured and happy that my childhood dream of being crowned one day came just when I thought my time had passed and it would never happen.

“But never say never... at 58 a regal world queen!

“Pageants keep evolving, they are not all about looks and unreal goals, I am a plus size model, I choose to look after my body in a manner designed by me in terms of eating habits, I keep control of my body, it does not control me. I love myself and care for my skin and my mental well-being. I engage in positive activities and helping in the community.

“In Regal World the art they seek is bringing positivity in the middle of dark times, looking good, having a beautiful personality, grace and hard work topped up with general knowledge and good public speaking.

“It is the combination of all angles that makes a queen. Regal World lets competitors build themselves into good role models and make their own decisions about how they showcase their strengths.

“Feeding habits are personal choices, healthy eating and exercise are everyone’s business whether they are in a pageant or not. I am proud and honoured to be selected by the judges as an all rounder balancing brains, beauty and grace.”

Constance, who is married and has three grandchildren as well as her three grown-up children, said she plans to use her title to continue doing charity work and launching various initiatives to make a difference in the community and be a role model for young people to make good choices in life and follow their dreams and never give up.

She has been doing charity work for The School for the Blind and one of her fund-raising ventures was to complete a sponsored parachute jump which helped to buy styluses and guides used for braille writing. She collects and distributes food for the homeless and is urging people to get on the organ donor register because there is a particularly long waiting list of black people in need of new kidneys.