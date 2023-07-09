Wigan great-grandmother celebrates reaching three figures - and jokes that she's only halfway there!

Anne Boyes was given the VIP treatment by the day centre she has recently started attending as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

And addressing her friends and staff, the spry great-grandmother said: “Thank you for making this such a lovely day.

Anne Boyes celebrates her 100th birthday with an event at Wigan Central Day Centre.

"I am 100 now, but I am going in for the 200. Keep 200 on your minds!”

The party was thrown at the Central Day Centre on Sullivan Way, Scholes, and the celebrations included a singer, prosecco and cake.

Anne is a former midwife and district nurse and lives with her daughter Lynne in Hawkley Hall.

Alison Jackson, senior support worker at the centre, said: “Anne has only been coming here for a few weeks but she has already made her mark because she is a great character and a very popular.

Anne Boyes says she's going for 200