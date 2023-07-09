News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Wigan great-grandmother celebrates reaching three figures - and jokes that she's only halfway there!

One of Wigan’s newest centenarians has warned that she’s far from done yet.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Anne Boyes was given the VIP treatment by the day centre she has recently started attending as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

And addressing her friends and staff, the spry great-grandmother said: “Thank you for making this such a lovely day.

Read More
a gallery of Wigan Today archive pictures featuring a wide variety of parties ov...
Anne Boyes celebrates her 100th birthday with an event at Wigan Central Day Centre.Anne Boyes celebrates her 100th birthday with an event at Wigan Central Day Centre.
Anne Boyes celebrates her 100th birthday with an event at Wigan Central Day Centre.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am 100 now, but I am going in for the 200. Keep 200 on your minds!”

The party was thrown at the Central Day Centre on Sullivan Way, Scholes, and the celebrations included a singer, prosecco and cake.

Anne is a former midwife and district nurse and lives with her daughter Lynne in Hawkley Hall.

Alison Jackson, senior support worker at the centre, said: “Anne has only been coming here for a few weeks but she has already made her mark because she is a great character and a very popular.

Anne Boyes says she's going for 200Anne Boyes says she's going for 200
Anne Boyes says she's going for 200

"We wish her many more happy birthdays.”

Related topics:WiganScholes