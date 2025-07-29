What was once a fly-tipped blot on the landscape in a Wigan village has now become a beautiful, peaceful haven for wildlife and people alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Wood, from Aspull Olympic Wrestling Club, and a team of dedicated volunteers got to work transforming a green space at the back of the Snake Pit in Aspull.

It has been turned into a welcoming place for hedgehogs and people of all ages, with flowers, trees, bird boxes and quiet spots to sit, relax and reflect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea said: "This will be a fabulous area for our club, but more importantly, it’s a gift to the whole community of Aspull. Massive thanks to all the volunteers and to our amazing ward councillors – your support means everything!"

At work to transform a green space behind the Snake Pit in Aspull

She thanked SED Services, MKM Wigan, Brent Mitchell Wright, Laurissa Grant, Co-op Aspull and local councillors

Ward councillor Chris Ready said: “What a transformation. I’m so humbled by the work of the volunteers.”