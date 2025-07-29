Wigan green space once targeted by fly-tippers transformed by volunteers

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 16:17 BST
What was once a fly-tipped blot on the landscape in a Wigan village has now become a beautiful, peaceful haven for wildlife and people alike.

Andrea Wood, from Aspull Olympic Wrestling Club, and a team of dedicated volunteers got to work transforming a green space at the back of the Snake Pit in Aspull.

It has been turned into a welcoming place for hedgehogs and people of all ages, with flowers, trees, bird boxes and quiet spots to sit, relax and reflect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrea said: "This will be a fabulous area for our club, but more importantly, it’s a gift to the whole community of Aspull. Massive thanks to all the volunteers and to our amazing ward councillors – your support means everything!"

At work to transform a green space behind the Snake Pit in Aspullplaceholder image
At work to transform a green space behind the Snake Pit in Aspull

She thanked SED Services, MKM Wigan, Brent Mitchell Wright, Laurissa Grant, Co-op Aspull and local councillors

Ward councillor Chris Ready said: “What a transformation. I’m so humbled by the work of the volunteers.”

Related topics:WiganChris Ready

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice