Wigan green space once targeted by fly-tippers transformed by volunteers
Andrea Wood, from Aspull Olympic Wrestling Club, and a team of dedicated volunteers got to work transforming a green space at the back of the Snake Pit in Aspull.
It has been turned into a welcoming place for hedgehogs and people of all ages, with flowers, trees, bird boxes and quiet spots to sit, relax and reflect.
Andrea said: "This will be a fabulous area for our club, but more importantly, it’s a gift to the whole community of Aspull. Massive thanks to all the volunteers and to our amazing ward councillors – your support means everything!"
She thanked SED Services, MKM Wigan, Brent Mitchell Wright, Laurissa Grant, Co-op Aspull and local councillors
Ward councillor Chris Ready said: “What a transformation. I’m so humbled by the work of the volunteers.”
