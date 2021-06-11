Wigan group shows what it has to offer with activities on u3a Day
The sun was shining as Wigan residents in their “third age” took part in a variety of activities.
Urban sketching, crown green bowling and a history walk were among the taster sessions held by Wigan u3a - formerly known as the University of the Third Age.
They were held to mark u3a Day, to show people what the organisation is all about and encourage them to get involved.
Wigan u3a has a range of interest groups and organises trips for people looking to continue learning and fill their time during retirement.
Meetings with speakers are held on the first Wednesday morning of each month and membership costs £10 for 2021.
Our photographer was on hand as people got involved in urban sketching, following the Doorway to Treasure, sketching Grade II listed property doors around Wigan town
centre.
To get involved or find out more, search for WiganU3A on Facebook or email [email protected]
