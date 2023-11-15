Wigan group to embark on fancy dress walk to make sure children don't go without this Christmas

A five mile walk for charity has been organised by a group in Wigan to provide gifts for children this Christmas.

Kerry Stroud and Tony Taylor have organised the event, which will take place on November 25 from 11am starting at Hindley Rugby Club – who have kindly let the pair use the facilities free of charge.

From there they will walk down Manchester Road to towards Darlington Street before having a 30-minute break at the Silverwell pub for refreshments and drinks. The group will then make its way through Lower Ince, Spring View and Platt Bridge for a stop at McDonalds before heading to Market Street in Hindley and then back to the Pavillion.

Kerry and Tony hope to raise £3,000 for unfortunate families across Wigan

The five-mile walk is to boost the coffers of The Brick to help families across the borough ahead of the festive period and they have a goal of £3,000. Last year up to 400 presents were given to less fortunate children living within the borough.

Kerry said: “It’s important to raise these funds because it’s not fair for children to miss out and everyone is struggling for money at this moment in time, it isn’t their fault.”

Participants will complete the walk in fancy dress, with costumes including a Christmas present, the pigeon lady from home alone as well as Marv and Harry.