Wigan gym holds Ukraine fund-raiser to celebrate one year anniversary
A Wigan gym celebrated its first anniversary by hosting a fund-raiser for Ukraine.
Dubbed as “workout to help out”, staff and members at PT4U Training in Hindley took part in various drop-in sessions, with some suitable for children, alongside a bake sale.
As well as this, anyone who joined up was given a free personal training session and a free week’s worth of classes.
All money on the day will be donated to their Ukrainian fund.
Director of PT4U, Francesca Thompson, said: “We opened just at the end of the second lockdown, so we were due to have a gathering anyway to celebrate.
"Just having an event for our one year paled in significance with the war in Ukraine
"We decided to change it and make it a fund-raiser for Ukrainians instead.
"Anyone who attended the classes had to donated to the fund beforehand and we were also selling refreshments and cakes as well.
"Being in a different country, it’s hard to help so I wanted to do something that would bring everyone together and raise money at the same time.”
One of the members at the gym is currently hosting a Ukrainian refugee, so Francesca decided to offer her a free membership.
She has also been impressed by the support of the local community.
Francesca added: “The classes were relatively busy which we filled through a booking system as well as drop-ins on the day.
"We also sponsor Hindley Juniors under-15s team as well, so they came down and did a kids’ class which was really good.
"It was well attended, which is great, and raising money in the process makes it better.”