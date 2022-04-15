Dubbed as “workout to help out”, staff and members at PT4U Training in Hindley took part in various drop-in sessions, with some suitable for children, alongside a bake sale.

As well as this, anyone who joined up was given a free personal training session and a free week’s worth of classes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of PT4U in Hindley at their Ukraine fundraiser

All money on the day will be donated to their Ukrainian fund.

Director of PT4U, Francesca Thompson, said: “We opened just at the end of the second lockdown, so we were due to have a gathering anyway to celebrate.

"Just having an event for our one year paled in significance with the war in Ukraine

"We decided to change it and make it a fund-raiser for Ukrainians instead.

Members of PT4U taking part in a workout class for Ukraine

"Anyone who attended the classes had to donated to the fund beforehand and we were also selling refreshments and cakes as well.

"Being in a different country, it’s hard to help so I wanted to do something that would bring everyone together and raise money at the same time.”

One of the members at the gym is currently hosting a Ukrainian refugee, so Francesca decided to offer her a free membership.

She has also been impressed by the support of the local community.

The gym also hosted a raffle to raise funds

Francesca added: “The classes were relatively busy which we filled through a booking system as well as drop-ins on the day.

"We also sponsor Hindley Juniors under-15s team as well, so they came down and did a kids’ class which was really good.