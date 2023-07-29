Wigan gym members take on charity challenge in 24-hour boot camp

Members of a Wigan gym may be used to working up a sweat – but not usually for 24 hours!
JSBeFit, in Marus Bridge, held a 24-hour boot camp, offering exercise classes every hour, from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.
The 10th annual event was held to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, with a target of £10,000 set to mark the decade milestone.
Donations can still be made here
JSBeFit's 24-hour charity boot camp
Wigan gym JSBeFit hosts its 10th annual 24-hour charity boot camp, raising funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice Photo: Michelle Adamson
