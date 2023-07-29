News you can trust since 1853
Wigan gym members take on charity challenge in 24-hour boot camp

Members of a Wigan gym may be used to working up a sweat – but not usually for 24 hours!
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

JSBeFit, in Marus Bridge, held a 24-hour boot camp, offering exercise classes every hour, from 6pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

The 10th annual event was held to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, with a target of £10,000 set to mark the decade milestone.

Donations can still be made here

Wigan gym JSBeFit hosts its 10th annual 24-hour charity boot camp, raising funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Wigan gym JSBeFit hosts its 10th annual 24-hour charity boot camp, raising funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Wigan gym JSBeFit hosts its 10th annual 24-hour charity boot camp, raising funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Wigan gym JSBeFit hosts its 10th annual 24-hour charity boot camp, raising funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

