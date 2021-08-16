Wigan hairdresser celebrates 40 years in the business

Hairdresser Leisa Sudell (front) celebrates 40 years in the business at the I D Hair Studio in Hindley

One of Wigan’s best- known and longest serving hairdressers Leisa Sudell, is celebrating 40 years in the business.

And the impressive milestone was marked by a surprise party thrown to celebrate Leisa’s achievement.

Leisa, who runs I D Hair Studio in Hindley, was shocked to find family, friends and clients gathered in her shop, with balloons, drinks and T-shirts.

The party was organised by Leisa’s sister Joanne Wilson, who has worked with her for 35 years, and her daughter India Dickinson.

Joanne said: “It has been a trying year for everybody, so we thought we would throw a party to celebrate Leisa. It is hard work hairdressing for 40 years, we have seen and done everything, but have some very loyal clients who have been with us from the start.

“Leisa is very popular, she is hard working and truly deserved the party. She is honest, funny, dedicated and just a one off person.

She has also trained the very best.”

Some of Miss Sudell’s former trainees are now working abroad, after starting their careers at the salon.

Meanwhile, Miss Sudell’s old boss, who had originally trained her, was among the guests at Saturday’s event.

The hairdresser didn’t suspect a thing prior the party, after fake clients were booked in to fill the afternoon.

Mrs Wilson said: “It was a fantastic day, the party was in full swing. She was so shocked and happy that everyone made the effort to come and celebrate with her.”